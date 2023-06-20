The La Crosse Center & Leinenkugel’s Brewing are presenting Independence Day Cheers & Beers on Tuesday, July 4. This event will be housed at the La Crosse Center Riverside Terrace and Foyer Area, 300 Harborview Plaza La Crosse. This is the second year of this production and includes music, beverages, appetizers, and a bird’s eye view of the fireworks show at Pettibone Park. Admission is $15. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event concludes after the fireworks. Live entertainment begins at 4:30 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be purchased at the La Crosse Center Box Office or at Ticketmaster.