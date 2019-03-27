The USO Lounge at the La Crosse Regional Airport boasts many activities and amenities — books, movies, video games, food, guitars — and as of today, the offerings will expand to include the instrument of the moment: ukuleles.
During an event at the Moose Lodge on Wednesday evening, the CheezLand Uke Band and Dave's Guitar Shop presented Elizabeth Hazlett, USO director of operations for Fort McCoy and the La Crosse Regional Airport Center, with four ukuleles, a rack, electronic tuner and a song book for use by traveling servicemen and servicewomen.
"They can come in, sit down and grab a ukulele or a guitar and play some tunes," Hazlett said. "It's relaxing. Music is a great therapy for the military and something they can take with them all over the world."
The idea to expand the lounge's musical offerings began percolating last fall, when Hazlett found herself with extra string instruments after a group of women in Durand offered lessons at Fort McCoy.
She mentioned to CheezLand Uke Band member and USO volunteer Sue Witte wanting to "give back in a nontraditional way" through lessons and instruments. Witte reached out to the band, which has made past ukulele donations to organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club, Viking Elementary, RAVE and YMCA, to join the mission.
Ben Olson, past president and one of the current 40 members of the band, approached Dave's Guitar Shop for a possible discount. A longtime community supporter himself, owner Dave Rogers gave Olson four ukuleles free of charge.
"Dave has just been really awesome at giving back," said staff member Josh "JR" Rabie, who works in acoustic and folk sales. "We wanted to help out all the soldiers and veterans coming through La Crosse."
Hazlett says the ukuleles will add a "really unique touch" to the USO Lounge, and Olson envisions those with a lengthy layover picking one up, scanning the song book and tackling their favorite tune. Hopefully, they'll take a liking to the portable, user friendly instrument and perhaps find one to take on their travels for a little pick me up.
"It's a happy sound," Olson said. "You just can't play the ukulele without smiling."
The CheezLand Uke Band hosts weekly sessions from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Drop-ins are welcome. For more information, visit www.cheezlandukeband.com.
For more information on the USO, or to volunteer, email Elizabeth Hazlett at ehazlett@usowisconsin.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.