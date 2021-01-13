Chef Jen Barney to speak in Viterbo Leadership Series

Renowned pastry chef Jen Barney, winner of two Food Network baking championship titles and owner of Meringue Bakery in La Crosse, will speak as part of the Leadership at Noon Series at Viterbo University Tuesday, Jan. 26, on Facebook Live.

Barney won the Food Network’s popular Holiday Baking Championship in 2017 and Homecoming Special in 2018. A classically trained baker and pastry chef and a graduate of the acclaimed Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Barney began her career 10 years ago as a wedding cake decorator.

In the decade that followed, she has prepared desserts and pastries for large banquets and restaurants, designed specialty dessert lines, and created decadent confections and cakes for a variety of occasions.

Today, Barney is best known for her elegant wedding cakes and unique, custom flavors. Each wedding cake she creates is one of a kind and when possible, made with seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

Her specialties include edible flowers and hand-painted and sculpted cakes. She and her staff also offer seasonal items and party favors along with pastries and personalized desserts for corporate events.