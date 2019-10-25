A special thank-you to all who attended our 9th annual Fall Festival.
We appreciate all of our Lewis Valley Lutheran Church members who donated items and our volunteer workers. We truly appreciate your time and effort.
We are grateful to these local businesses that donated to our gift card raffle: Drugan's, The Grind, Hilltop Tavern, Rumor's Bar and Restaurant, Cordell's Automotive, Jimmy John's, Select Car Wash, T-Jo's Pizza, Pizza Corral, Coney Island, Jacqlons and Arenson's Automotive.
Lewis Valley Lutheran Church appreciates your generosity.
Cheryl Card, Holmen
