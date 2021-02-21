Chevara Orrin to give virtual presentation at Viterbo

Viterbo University’s Breaking Barriers Diversity Club and the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration will welcome Chevara Orrin, diversity and inclusion practitioner, to present “A Movement Not A Moment: 21st Century Activism” on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Orrin will discuss the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while sharing stories from her father, Rev. James Luther Bevel, a key civil rights figure who was the architect of several pivotal campaigns in the 1960s.

Orrin is a published author, social justice activist, independent filmmaker, and public speaker. She is also a survivor of childhood poverty, incest, teenage pregnancy and domestic violence.

Her personal journey of tragedy and triumph has inspired Orrin to use her experiences and voice as a catalyst to ignite social transformation.

For more information and to register for this event, visit https://www.viterbo.edu/social-justice-and-equity/social-justice-equity-events or contact Michelle Pinzl at mmpinzl@viterbo.edu or Megan Pierce at mkpierce@viterbo.edu

