Chewy lives large in every sense of the word.
Statuesque and sturdy at 134 pounds, the massive mutt is accustomed to the colossal — tennis balls the size of a cantaloupe, a bed nearly the size of a twin mattress. Even his canine bestie — a Newfoundland — is oversized.
Biggest of all is his heart. The caramel-colored canine — a mix of Rottweiler, pit bull, Great Pyrenees and boxer — is using his good looks and winning grin to promote Chewy’s Rescue Ride, a fundraiser for the Coulee Region Humane Society, in honor of his own adoption story.
The motorcycle benefit ride and pet-centric afterparty, which is Saturday, Aug. 4, was the brainchild of owner Chelsey Heintz’s friend and fellow Harley-Davidson enthusiast Chris Smithson, who won Chewy’s heart after a hefty dose of beef jerky — 16 ounces, in fact — over the course of a few weekend visits when Smithson, a truck driver, was in town.
“Now he jumps up on him and won’t leave him alone,” Heintz said.
Chewy, short for Chewbacca, was new to the Heintz home when he met Smithson. Abandoned with his mom and six litter mates on Christmas Day 2015, just two days after his birth, Chewy and family were taken in by New Leash on Life Dog Rescue and found a foster home with Heintz’s co-worker at WinCraft in Winona.
Heintz, 27, of Holmen, would visit the pups after work, smitten with Chewy, the chubbiest of the bunch.
“Him and I just connected right away,” Heintz said. “He was the super fat puppy. They would all eat at once, and then the other puppies would leave and play, and Chewy would go back for seconds. He had the roundest tummy ever.”
In February 2016, Heintz brought a 25-pound Chewy home; her co-worker kept sibling Boba Fett. The two have regular playdates and were named for an inside joke from the “Star Wars” movie series — Heintz is known for her Wookiee impression — and with a hotdog incentive, Chewy can do his own rendition, warbling what is distinctively and impressively Wookiee.
At first reticent to have Chewy in the house — the family’s last dog was a comparatively small 60 pounds — Heintz’s father, Jerry, quickly warmed up, offering to pay for doggy day care and, after he retired, acting as a stay-at-home dog grandpa.
Chewy is a fun but sometimes fickle dog, the family says. For example, he adores taking a swim but refuses to go out in the rain without the cover of an umbrella. He will eat anything and everything, save for vegetables, and he rides in the sidecar of the family motorcycle.
When Jerry breaks out the John Deere UTV, a “spoiled rotten” Chewy rides shotgun, with Heintz and mom Lois in the back seat. Heintz and Chewy each wear half of a “Best Friends” charm around their necks.
Believing every dog should be so loved, Smithson contacted the Coulee Region Humane Society in March, the organization close to Heintz as two of her grandparents requested memorials to the shelter when they died, and a friend having acquired her therapy dog there.
Meeting with Taylor Bates, the shelter’s community outreach coordinator, they suggested a combination motorcycle ride and public event, with Bates quickly on board.
“It means a lot to us that they trusted us as an organization and believe in what we do,” Bates said. “It feels good that they believe in our mission, (which) we work at every day.”
About three dozen riders are expected to participate, and the majority of the funds raised will be allocated for spaying and neutering adoptable dogs and cats, as well as veterinary costs for medical procedures for injured or ailing animals at the shelter.
Donations will be accepted at the after-party at Veterans Freedom Park, a pet- and family-friendly gathering with a practice dog-agility course, dog-friendly swimming pools and food. La Crosse Area Harley-Davidson, VCA Sand Lake Animal Hospital, Pet Me Scratch Me, B and C Trucking, and Holmen Locker and Meat Market are sponsoring the event.
In addition to encouraging adoption, Heintz hopes friendly Chewy will help alleviate the stigma of certain dog breeds, pit bulls, boxers and Rottweilers included.
“There are no bad dogs, there are just bad owners,” Heintz said. “My big passion is animals, doing my part is promoting adopting, not shopping.”
Lois couldn’t agree more.
“Get a rescue — there’s nothing like them,” Lois said. “They’re so grateful to have a home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.