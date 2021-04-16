Chi-Hi teacher placed on administrative leave after using racist/inappropriate language

An offensive outburst two years ago has come to light in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
On Thursday an incident was brought to the district’s attention that one of the instructors at Chippewa Falls Senior High School had been captured on video during a class discussion.
The instructor’s language was at times considered racist, and was offensive and inappropriate throughout the video. The incident in question reportedly occurred in 2019. However, it was brought to the district’s attention for the first time Thursday. The instructor has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.
Michelle Golden, executive director of human resources and public relations for the CFAUSD, said the actions of the unnamed teacher are not in line with the beliefs, values or goals for every member of the CFAUSD.
“The district takes this report very seriously and is conducting a formal investigation into this matter,” Golden said. “District policy prohibits discrimination, bullying, harassment and a variety of other conduct that often serves as a vehicle for racism and bigotry.”
The teacher who uttered the offensive language has not yet been named, Golden said, but more details will come to light over the coming months as the investigation into the videotaped incident progresses.
“We ask that citizens allow the district time to conduct a thorough investigation into this situation so that any conduct that violates our policies against discrimination, harassment, and/or bullying can be identified and addressed,” Golden said. “Our top concern is for the health and safety of our students, as well as our District’s need to provide an educational environment that is free of discrimination.”
IN PHOTOS: Winter scenes in the Coulee Region
Looking north from Grandad Bluff
Looking south from Grandad Bluff
Snow covered pumpkins on Losey Boulevard
Forest Hills Golf Course
The view west from Grandad Bluff
View from Grandads Bluff
From Grandad Bluff overlook
Bluffs
Queen Anne's lace
Maple leaves
Oak Grove Cemetery
Oak Grove Cemetery
An icy perch
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
Taking a winter walk
December 29: Winter storm
Homemade snow
Homemade snow
Igloo fun
Igloo fun
Chippewa Valley Snowfall
“We ask that citizens allow the District time to conduct a thorough investigation into this situation so that any conduct that violates our policies against discrimination, harassment, and/or bullying can be identified and addressed."
Michelle Golden, executive director of human resources and public relations