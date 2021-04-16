Chi-Hi teacher placed on administrative leave after using racist/inappropriate language

An offensive outburst two years ago has come to light in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

On Thursday an incident was brought to the district’s attention that one of the instructors at Chippewa Falls Senior High School had been captured on video during a class discussion.

The instructor’s language was at times considered racist, and was offensive and inappropriate throughout the video. The incident in question reportedly occurred in 2019. However, it was brought to the district’s attention for the first time Thursday. The instructor has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.

Michelle Golden, executive director of human resources and public relations for the CFAUSD, said the actions of the unnamed teacher are not in line with the beliefs, values or goals for every member of the CFAUSD.

“The district takes this report very seriously and is conducting a formal investigation into this matter,” Golden said. “District policy prohibits discrimination, bullying, harassment and a variety of other conduct that often serves as a vehicle for racism and bigotry.”