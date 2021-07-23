Chicago blues coming to Prairie du Chien

Electrifying Chicago blues masters Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials will perform Friday, July 30, at the Prairie Dog Blues Festival in Prairie du Chien.

"The Big Sound Of Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials" is the band’s most recent Alligator Records release. With 40 history-making years together, Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials ply their musical talents with skills that have been honed to a razor's edge. Mixing smoking slide guitar boogies and raw-boned shuffles with the deepest slow-burners, Lil' Ed Williams and his Blues Imperials — bassist (and Ed's half-brother) James "Pookie" Young, guitarist Mike Garrett and drummer Kelly Littleton — deliver gloriously riotous, rollicking and intensely emotional blues.

The band is a two-time winner of the coveted Blues Music Award for Band Of The Year. They received the Living Blues Award for Best Live Performer three times in five years, and in 2017 they were named Blues Band Of The Year by Blues Blast Magazine.

Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials will take the stage at 9 p.m. July 30 at St. Feriole Island, 300 N. Villa Louis Road in Prairie du Chien. The Prairie Dog Blues Festival runs July 30-31. Festival tickets are $35-65 in advance and $40-75 at the gate, with children 12 and under admitted for free.

The festival lineup also includes John Németh, Amanda Fish, Altered Five Blues Band and Vella. For more information, call 608-326-0085 or go to www.prairiedogblues.com.

