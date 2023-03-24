WEST SALEM — The members of Alliance Brass don’t tour a lot these days, but when they do they make the most of it. Although the busy musicians in this Chicago-based powerhouse have performed in 35 states and Mexico, it’s become a challenge for them to work out an open date when all five can hit the road together.

Their next opportunity to do so is coming up Thursday, March 30, at the Heider Center in West Salem. According to trumpet player Chris O’Hara, the group’s founder, this particular appearance has been a long time coming — with coronavirus being a factor.

“It seems like I’ve been working with Dan (Heider Center Arts Director Dan Heerts) for a long time and now we’ll finally get to perform there,” O’Hara said.

Besides O’Hara’s trumpet, the ensemble features a full arsenal of brass instruments — cornet, French horn, trombone and a tuba. Meanwhile, the theme for the evening will be music for stage and screen.

“We’ll do things like ‘76 Trombones’ from Music Man, ‘Moon River’ from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Copeland’s ‘Appalachian Spring’ and the suite from Star Wars so there’s something for everyone,” O’Hara said.

Before starting Alliance Brass, O’Hara founded another group called Synergy Brass, but after touring with them for many years he decided it was getting to be too much. “I finally left because it was just getting to be crazy — 300-plus dates a year,” O’Hara said.

But he eventually realized he missed the music. The impetus for Alliance was simple: to have fun playing music with friends. “One of the best parts of this job is we don’t have a boss,” O’Hara said. “What that means is we can play our favorite music.”

O’Hara’s friends are all top-notch musicians with impressive resumes. To cite just one example, cornetist Amy Nelson played regularly on Broadway while living in New York, toured internationally with Broadway productions of “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Sound of Music” and went on the road with pop singer Adele. In addition, Nelson holds five North American Brass Band Solo Champion titles.

Nelson, O’Hara and the other members of the ensemble have busy lives playing with various symphony orchestras and theaters in the Chicago area and with teaching positions at local colleges. According to O’Hara, playing with Alliance Brass is a welcome break from their regular routines.

“We get so excited when we get to play together,” O’Hara said. “We’re all really good friends and its pure fun and I think the audience really gets that.”

Asked about the typical responses the quintet gets after a show, O’Hara had this to say: “People just love that we’re genuine, that we’re ourselves instead of being jaded or aloof. In the end, that’s what our show is about — enjoying music, being with friends and having a good time.”

