Chick-fil-A’s grand opening set for Sept. 8

ONALASKA -- The grand opening of the Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3015 S Kinney Coulee Road in Onalaska will be on Sept. 8, the new restaurant announced Friday night on its Facebook page.

It was built at the former Fauver Hill School site on the east side of Hwy. 16, south of Interstate 90.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Chick-fil-A is best known for its chicken sandwiches and has more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.