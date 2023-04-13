When adults are overwhelmed and under pressure, tempers can flare and restraint may fail, with children potentially bearing the brunt of their frustration.

The link between parental stress and child maltreatment is strong, and the Coulee Region Child Abuse Prevention Task Force, comprised of around 20 different organizations and agencies, has over the last 26 years worked to both raise awareness of and avert abuse and neglect.

During National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the task force — founded in 1997 by clinical therapist and social worker Nicole Milliren — hosts a Family Fun Event, giving parents and kids the opportunity to play and engage with each other in a stress-free setting. The event, running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, will include face painting, a bounce house, live music, family yoga, crafts and appearances by the La Crosse Police Department K-9s and Bikers Against Child Abuse.

“For those three hours we can either minimize or completely eliminated abusive moments for kids and their parents, and we think that is a win,” said Milliren, co-owner of Brave Spaces Counseling and Wellness.

Spreading the message about abuse can be difficult when community members are reluctant to acknowledge it, but the task force serves to spark conversations through events and activities.

“Early on we realized sometimes people would not want to talk about child abuse in our area or would minimize it or pretend it doesn’t even happen or it only happens to ‘those types of people’ or ‘those families,’” Milliren said. “The way to have an inroads to all people, regardless of socioeconomic factors or race or gender, is to talk about the healthy parts and when those are present how abuse and neglect are less likely to happen.”

Something as simple as the Family Fun Event can reset emotions and inspire bonding.

“It’s not always the big programs or projects, it can be simply providing a space and opportunity for families and a break for parents,” Milliren said. “One thing everyone in society can do is welcome in parents who are stressed or even parents who have crossed a line, without judgement and giving them grace. Because the judgement that these parents feel is actually what puts them down further into their depression or self loathing or shame and guilt. Anytime someone harbors those big feelings they are more likely to cross a line because they are not thinking straight.”

For the month of April, community members can highlight Child Abuse Prevention Month by tying blue ribbons around tree trunks on their yards or properties. For more information on the Coulee Region Child Abuse Prevention Task Force, or to become involved, email nicole@brave-spaces.org.