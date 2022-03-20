Child Abuse Prevention Task Force marks 25th anniversary with April events

The Child Abuse Prevention Task Force (CAPTF) is marking its 25th anniversary with several events in April, Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The CAPTF is a collaboration of Coulee Region entities devoted to educating the public about the impact child abuse has on our community and spreading the positive message “Great Kids Start with You!”

Since 1998, Task Force membership has grown to include over 24 area organizations and community members representing a wide variety of community organizations. These include but not limited to Brave Spaces, Gundersen Heath Systems, Peace of Mind Counseling, La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse School District, Gundersen and Mayo Health Clinics, New Horizons, YWCA, Coulee Parenting, The Parenting Place, Family & Children’s center, Chileda, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Person First Supportive Services, Trempealeau County CPS, Holmen School District, Grand Bluff Training, and La Crosse County Human Services.

Here are details of the events:.

Blue Ribbon Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. April 1 at the Lunda Center. This is a free opportunity for those in helping professions working with children/families to be thanked for their endless support. There will be awards presented to providers and organizations who show outstanding work in advocating, supporting, and caring for children in our community. The CAPTF T-shirt design winner will also be presented. Designs are submitted from fourth- and fifth-grade children throughout the Coulee Region. The CAPTF selects a design, and it is displayed on shirts and our prevention billboard. The Mayor also proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention month.

Pinwheels for Prevention, 4 to 5 p.m. April 1 at Myrick Park. The CAPTF invites the public to assist us with planting pinwheels for prevention and setting up the banner to kick off April as Child Abuse Prevention Task Force.

Family Fun Event, featuring a 5K, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16 at Myrick Park. This event is packed with family fun. The 5K is done in conjunction with Grand Bluff Training. There are additional community sponsorships this year as well. Runners and walkers of all abilities are welcome to share the fun in the event. Family members can experience free family fun with activities at the event during and after the 5k. Food and music make this a great way to kick off spring and enjoy the warmer weather for a great cause.

Please see the Coulee Region Child Abuse Prevention Task Force Facebook page for more event details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0