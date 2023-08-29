Child care facilities are going to make some tough decisions in the coming months as state funding to support providers will run out at the end of the year.

Some fear they will have to close their doors or reduce staff, while others expect to raise rates to make up for the funding loss, said Audra Weiser, early care and education director at the Parenting Place in La Crosse.

The only regulated child care facility in Cashton closed at the end of last week because of budget gaps.

In June, the state’s Republican majority voted to defund Child Care Counts, a Wisconsin subsidy program for providers.

Child Care Counts distributed hundreds of millions of dollars in federal support to thousands of child care providers across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. The money helped subsidize provider wages and maintain costs for parents.

In his budget, Gov. Tony Evers proposed spending $340 million to make Child Care Counts permanent. Since the funding was not approved, program dollars have shrunk and will expire entirely by the end of the year.

Evers called a special session for Sept. 20 to address child care funding as well as workforce shortages.

Since 2020, more than 100 child care providers in La Crosse County received a total of $15.9 million in support payments from the state.

The state subsidy gave child care facilities the ability to increase wages for staff to stay in business and not lose staff to higher paying jobs.

“Now that they’ve increased those wages to a point that they can retain some of the workforce, we’ve slowed the mass exodus from the field down a bit,” Weiser said.

“(Providers) have reduced costs just about everywhere else that they can; still the only area that they would have any control over would be the wages, but they know they can’t (lower wages) because folks will not stay in the field.”

Rate increases

To keep child care facilities running and adequately staffed, some providers will need to raise their rates nearly 25% to make up for the loss of state funding, Weiser said.

“I can confidently say that (rates are) going to be a bit higher than that when we get our current numbers in and then it will go up again in 2024,” Weiser said.

Average rates for infant care in La Crosse County were about $213 per week in 2021, according to data from the Parenting Place.

The national guideline for what is considered affordable child care for families is about 7% of their income.

“If we look at that $213 a week, a family would need to be earning in the neighborhood of $3,000 a week in order to have that fit within the 7% guideline,” Weiser said, which would be an annual household income of $144,000. “When you think of young families and what wages are, many are not earning that in Wisconsin.”

Two-parent households in Wisconsin typically spend about 17% of their income on childcare, whereas single family households spend about 35% of their income, according to Child Care Aware.

“It’s a really tough decision for (providers) because they know what a burden childcare is on families, but if they’re going to stay in business, they’re going to have to raise their rates,” Weiser said.

Limited availability

Access to child care is the bigger issue, Weiser said. Parents face long wait lists of up to two years for infant care, with nearly 1,300 children on waiting lists last year.

“We definitely encourage families to call and start getting on waiting lists the minute they find out that they’re expecting,” Weiser said. “You might want to tell your family but you’ll probably want to call child care first.”

About 75%, or 4,240, of children younger than 5 in the county will need some type of outsourced child care, Weiser said the other 25% find care from a stay-at-home parent, relative or other method.

Regulated child care capacity in the county is only 2,651, and not all the spots can be utilized because providers don’t have enough staff to fill to capacity. Weiser said there were 372 open spots last year due to lack of staff.

This leaves a gap of about 1,961 children who will not be able to secure a spot in a regulated child care facility.

For families who aren’t able to secure a spot, Weiser said some parents will choose not to re-enter the workforce, others look at individualized care such as nannies or find some form of unregulated child care.

“I think choices are being made to trust children at home for limited amounts of time at younger and younger ages,” Weiser said. “We hear a lot about older siblings being responsible for their younger siblings. Parents arranging shifts so that they work opposite one another.”