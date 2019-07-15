Area youngsters are stepping up to raise money for the Veterans Memorial Pool this weekend with a Kids Helping Kids Fundraising Concert.
Andre Previn Peck and his friends invite community members to a concert and art performance at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the newly remodeled University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Annett Recital Hall at the Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St.
Performers ages 6 to 18 will play a variety of music from Queen to Felix Mendelssohn. Local youth art will be on display and “live painting” will occur on stage during the performances.
With solos and various ensembles, children will play piano, cello, trombone, guitars, bass and more. Peck has prepared a special piano piece, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Fantasia in D minor, as a dedication to veterans. The one-hour show will have artists, all-abilities musicians and beginner-to-advanced students, with a reception in the lobby afterward.
The event is free, and donations are will be used to help meet the kids’ goal of raising $5,000 to help fund the community pool opening this summer.
Tickets are available on the Facebook event page at or by emailing veteransmemorialpoollax@gmail.com.
Anyone unable to attend can still contribute to the Kids Helping Kids fundraiser on Facebook.
