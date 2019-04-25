The seventh annual Children's Champion Policy Awards were given to State House Speaker Robin Vos and Reps. Steve Doyle and Patrick Snyder on April 17 at the State Capitol as part of Wisconsin Hospital Association’s annual Advocacy Day.
The awards were presented by Michelle Mettner, corporate vice president of government and legal affairs at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, and Jodi Bloch, director of state and local relations at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.
The award honors public policy leaders in Wisconsin who work to positively impact the lives of Wisconsin children and families by moving children's health policy forward. The recipients lead the bipartisan Speaker's Task Force on Foster Care during the last legislative session, and the Children's Hospital looks forward to continuing the collaboration in the future.
