Five more children joined the ranks as Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Heroes during its Hero Kickoff and Sponsor Recognition Lunch on Feb. 22 at Gundersen Health System.

Heroes and their families serve as year-long ambassadors of the CMN Hospitals program, making appearances at fundraisers and special events, as well as sharing the stories of their medical journeys.

"We were thrilled to get to celebrate our Heroes and their families at our annual lunch," said Beth Noffsinger, CMN Hospitals specialist at the Gundersen Medical Foundation. “It was wonderful introducing them to many of our sponsors and supporters. We're excited for them to attend special events and fundraisers throughout the year and help raise awareness for how CMN Hospitals helps kids right here in the Coulee Region.”

This year’s CMN Hospitals Heroes are:

Amanda Larson, 16, of Houston, Minn. Amanda is a junior in high school who participates in adaptive bowling and is a member of Darby’s Dancers. She was diagnosed at age 9 with FOXG1 syndrome — a rare neurodevelopmental disorder. Her parents are Jason and Diane Larson.

Charlie Steiger, 10, of Viola, Wis. Charlie knows almost everything there is to know about dinosaurs, and one day, he wants to write and illustrate a book about them. He was diagnosed with Emery-Dreifuss muscular dystrophy. His parents are Jacob and Cheryl Steiger.

Eduardo Hernandez, 13, of Onalaska. Eduardo enjoys spending time with friends, watching sports and riding bikes — things any typical teenager likes to do. But his journey to his teenage years was anything but typical, as Eduardo was diagnosed with leukemia at age 7. His mother is Maria Hernandez.

Trey Nowak, 5, of Hillsboro, Wis. Trey entered the world earlier than expected — at 24 weeks, five days — as a micropreemie. He spent 104 days in the NICU, but today, he’s an active kindergartner who likes wrestling, basketball, T-ball and pretending to be a superhero. His parents are Matthew and Elizabeth Nowak.

Brynleigh Nowak, 3, of Hillsboro, Wis. Not to be outdone by her older brother, Brynleigh, too, is a CMN Hospitals Hero, and like her brother, she was also born prematurely — at 27 weeks, six days. But she’s now a thriving 3-year-old who loves babies and ponies. Her parents are Matthew and Elizabeth Nowak.

In 2022, CMN Hospitals allocated more than $1.2 million to support hospital programs and services, which includes funding for life-saving equipment, charitable care for patients, and research and treatment. Locally, 534 patient-facing grants were awarded, totaling more than $377,000. That funding provided children with the opportunity to attend camps, assisted families with travel expenses, and purchased adaptive equipment, among other needs.

If you wish to donate to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen Health System, visit foundation.gundersenhealth.org/cmnhospitals.

