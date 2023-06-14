Just in time for Father’s Day, visitors to the Children’s Museum will get a chance to be auto service technicians when they run diagnostics on a kid-sized car at the new Dahl Express Tire & Auto Center.

The exhibit, located on the second floor, features a car on a lift, a tool chest with pretend wrenches and lug nuts, mufflers to replace, containers for oil, tires to change and even a pneumatic drill with realistic sound effects. Young aspiring auto service techs can check in customers at the service desk, complete with a computer with work orders and a realistic parts inventory activity, making it a very busy place indeed!

Jansen Dahl, vice president of Dahl Automotive, says he understands firsthand the importance of hands-on learning and play as the father of three children. “The Dahl family has supported the Children’s Museum from Day One, and we’re thrilled to partner on the new Dahl exhibit,” Jansen says. “This auto exhibit will not only entertain, but also educate kids on proper use of tools, how to identify different parts of a car, and the importance of vehicle care. We can’t wait for the community to experience this fantastic new exhibit!”