On Feb. 28, 1999, the Children’s Museum of La Crosse opened downtown with three floors of fun and a dozen exhibits, among them a climbable red fire truck and a pinboard for making hand impressions. Twenty years later, those original displays have become museum classics and two dozen more have been added to the mix, delighting over 1.1 million visitors since inception.
On Saturday, the Children’s Museum marked its landmark birthday with a massive celebration of food, fun, education and activity, with between 600 to 900 guests expected to drop in for the celebration.
“Two decades — it’s remarkable,” said museum executive director Anne Snow. “We’ve got people here today with their children who remember playing here as children, and it’s so heartwarming. We’ve got grandparents with their children and their grandchildren. We’ve been so blessed and successful in keeping this museum alive and well with opportunities.”
In 2018, the museum had a record 77,000 visitors taking part in the expanded programming and collaborations with nonprofits including the Autism Foundation, Girls Scouts and WisCorp.
“There’s no limit to the potential of good things when you get more and more people involved,” Snow enthused. “I just like to think of all the smiles, giggles, memories, playing and learning.”
On hand for the all day birthday party were Bikers Against Child Abuse, offering child fingerprint safety kits, Orange Pearl Salon giving “crazy” hairdos, coloring with local police officers and socializing with therapy dog Mishka, an impossibly fluffy husky with a winning grin. Great River Popcorn served up sweet and salty confections and musician Hans Meyer, who has performed at every museum birthday, struck a chord with the kids. WisCorp brought in reptile friends for viewing, along with an oversized cockroach, and the Girl Scouts lead a lesson in rocket making.
Lana Wallace, 9, mixed up some slime (a borax and glue concoction) while awaiting her 1 p.m. performance of “Sleep My Child” with the La Crosse Area Girls Choir. Despite toting a noise maker crafted from a paper plate, Lana had no intentions of accompanying her voice with a little percussion, already feeling a bit nervous for her first big concert. Less sure was she about checking out the cockroach, though she had bravely consumed a dried bug during a class lesson earlier this year.
“It was yuck,” Lana said.
Aptiv’s Miss RemArkable Lois Schultz, dressed in her crown and sash, led youngsters in the viral “Baby Shark” dance, having spent the morning practicing for the big moment.
“I’m so glad to be here,” Schultz said. “I’m excited for the Children’s Museum (birthday) and all the sweet little kids.”
Addy Trussoni, 6, was pumped for Baby Shark and the family favorite bubble wrap stomp, though her most beloved museum feature remains the fire truck, her dad a firefighter. After visiting the face painting booth, selecting a purple and pink cat for her cheek, Addy ran off some energy with brothers Tyson, 4, and Tanner, 3.
“There’s always something for everyone, young and old,” said mom Alisa, who praised Snow’s dedication to the museum and the lively celebration. “It’s kind of nice to just let them play and be kids.”
Marking a birthday of its own — 100 years — the La Crosse Regional Airport passed out foam “Elsie the airplane” toys and activity books, with Carol Kratz, a general aviation pilot of 42 years and Airport board member, especially excited to see young girls with an interest in the air travel industry. Quizzing kids on what they might see from an airplane window and where they’ve flown before, she noted, “In a world where everything seems to be virtual, there’s nothing virtual about flying. It’s all real and it’s exciting.”
While the Airport will be hosting their own celebration this summer, Kratz was delighted to be part of the Children’s Museum rollicking birthday bash.
“It’s a wonderful community we have here,” Kratz said. “And the Children’s Museum is such a good nugget.”
