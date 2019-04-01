The Children’s Museum, 207 Fifth Ave. S., is hosting April events for both adults and kids.
Adult Recess:
- ’90s style will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 12, for ages 21 and over. The event includes beverages, live music, activities and access to the Museum’s interactive exhibits. Nineties attire is welcome.
The cost is $15 in advance or $18 the day of. Registration is available at Funmuseum.org/adultrecess.
- The
Easter Egg-Stravaganza
- for ages 2 to 7 with adult will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. or 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, and 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20.
The event will include an indoor egg hunt, games, crafts and treats. Admission is $5 per member child or $12 per nonmember child and $1 per adult. Preregistration and prepayment are required by calling 608-784-2652, or register online at www.funmuseum.org.
