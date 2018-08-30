Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The Children’s Museum of La Crosse, 207 Fifth Ave. S., will be closed Monday through Friday for cleaning and admissions area remodeling.

Regular hours will resume Sept. 8. On Sunday, Sept. 9, grandparents will receive free admission to the museum. 

