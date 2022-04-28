Children’s Museum of La Crosse offers new exhibit, expands hours

What do motorcycles, labels, potato chips and toilet paper have in common? They are all FABulously FABricated in Wisconsin!

A new exhibit, called FABfab, at the Children’s Museum of La Crosse, invites guests to try their hands at important parts of the manufacturing process. Sponsored by the Glendenning Family Foundation, the FABfab exhibit includes six hands-on stations: Activate, Organize, Plan, Operate, Create and Assemble.

“This exhibit offers a variety of interactive activities for all ages,” says Anne Snow, the Children’s Museum executive director. “Not only are the matching, experimenting, and trial-and-error tasks done while playing in this exhibit fun, but they’re great brain-builders!”

Effective May 1, the museum is also expanding its hours to Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will continue to be closed on Mondays and major holidays.

The Children’s Museum of La Crosse, at 207 Fifth Ave. S. in historic downtown La Crosse, offers three floors of hands-on exhibits and programming for children ages 1-12 and their adult companions.

Admission: $8 per person (infants and members free.). Hours: Tuesdays-Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Mondays and major holidays).

