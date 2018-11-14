The Children's Museum of La Crosse, 207 Fifth Ave. S., will participate in Museum Store Sunday Nov. 25, offering 25 percent off all purchases and a gift with purchase of $25 or more.
Purchases support the museum's mission to offer affordable opportunities for community members to learn, connect and grow through interactive play.
For more information, call 608-784-2652.
