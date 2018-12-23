The Children’s Museum put a seasonal twist on science and math Saturday afternoon, engaging kids in winter themed crafts rooted in structure, sculpture and the senses.
The STEAM for the Seasons program attracted kids age 4 to 11 for creative fun with elements of science, technology, engineering art and math, from designing towering buildings with paper tubes to crafting igloos with cotton balls and assorted materials. Other options included fractal trees, using green triangles and geometry to craft a 3-D tree, a sensory bin of colored rice and shiny bows and mixing up snow with baking soda and shaving cream, the chemical reaction of the ingredients producing a powdery, packable substance.
“Kids get really excited about the holidays, and any time we can relate something they are interested in with STEAM, it makes it more fun,” said Keri Hertzel, play-ologist for the Children’s Museum. “With STEAM the goal is to give them time and space to be creative and the supplies to help them explore. It’s a habit-forming way to use the brain in a creative way so they get used to that feeling, so when they have a problem they can come up with a creative solution.”
Amanda Jacobs brought daughters Braelynn, 6, Mallory, 8, and Mylie, 11, to the event, keen on getting the kids out of the house and away from the TV on a dreary, chilly day. The girls were all about the igloos, with Braelynn piling up cotton puffs for a structure big enough for her doll house, decorating some paper tubes with trees to surround it for “hide and seek.” Mallory planned to use her igloo as a decoration in her bedroom, while Mylie took care to build a symmetrical, sturdy igloo.
First-time Children’s Museum volunteer Lexi Miller, 17, co-led the program as part of her National Honor Society commitments, encouraging 6-year-old Andrew Spencer as he pulled out all the stops to make a spinning color wheel, cotton ball and toothpick creation, intended to serve as a landing space for Santa.
“I really like science and math and art as well, and getting those things combined and helping kids get involved is really interesting to me,” Miller said. “I used to come here all the time (as a kid), and I enjoy giving back.”
Andrew’s mom Andrea was excited to give her son an educational opportunity doubling as a creative outlet, the seasonal spin a nice lead in to the holiday week.
“He says science is his favorite class — when I saw this I said, ‘Ooh, that’s right up his alley,’” Andrea said, watching Andrew eagerly immerse himself in markers, glue and materials. “He’s very hands-on and inquisitive — he loves this stuff.”
