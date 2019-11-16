The holiday season is a time of good cheer, good food and good gatherings.
It is also the most wasteful time of year, with Americans throwing away 25 percent — the equivalent of 25 million tons — more trash during the Thanksgiving through New Year’s period.
Serving as a reminder that the upcoming influx of gift wrap and food scraps will only add to our overflowing landfills — and the ongoing environmental crisis — the nation recognized America Recycles Day on Friday, with the Coulee Region extending awareness through Saturday with a special youth sustainability event at the Children’s Museum.
“Many people are not familiar with America Recycles Day, and we want to change that,” says Brandon Knudtson, refuse and recycling coordinator at Hilltopper Refuse & Recycling Service. “We want to promote this annual holiday and go even further to also educate museum visitors about the importance of reducing and reusing as other ways that everyone can help our environment in little and big ways.”
Marking the 22nd year of America Recycles Day, the “Sustainaville” event offered kid-friendly information and tips on the “R’s” of sustainability — reduce, reuse, recycle, repeat — through activities and an interactive look at the components of a sustainable community.
Event partner organizations Hilltopper, Festival Foods, GROW La Crosse, Hillview Urban Agriculture, the city of La Crosse and Onalaska High School showed the innovative ways they protect the environment and how to utilize some of those practices at home.
“When kids are about this age a lot of their ideas are formed about life, and it’s a really good time to show kids they can make a difference if they use their voice,” said Jaclyn Freeberg, program coordinator for the Children’s Museum.
While America has made great strides in recycling, there is still much to do.
Since 1960, the national recycling rate has increased nearly 28 percent, from seven percent to the current 34.5. This equated to the diversion of 174 billion pounds of material from landfills. However, according to the organization Global Citizen, the average American produces more than 1,700 pounds of garbage annually, three times the global average. Worldwide, 2.3 billion tons of municipal solid waste is created.
Onalaska High School Green Council Environmental Club members Virginia Radtke, Isaac Killilea and Trevor Devine have taken big strides in the direction of sustainability, starting projects like sewing reusable totes from donated scrap fabric and an running an ambitious fundraiser for a Ecovim food waste system. The group will likely be able to purchase the machine, which will turn cafeteria waste into fertilizer, by the end of the school year.
Sharing their successes and plans with Children’s Museum patrons, the group said, is a way to “promote the cycle” of youth involvement in managing what Devine says is an issue that will always be present.
“We can hope things get better but we need to find ways to conserve resources effectively and make sure we keep doing better,” Devine said.
In the spirit of conservation, sponsors eschewed the plastic toys and trinkets given out at most kids events, opting instead to pass out eco-friendly goodies. Hilltopper brought along topless aluminum cans, left over from Crown, Cork and Seal, for youngsters to reuse as pencil holders and planters at home.
“We’re trying to influence kids at a young age and the community as a whole,” Knudtson said.
William Lieser, 6, already has a firm grasp on conservation, with mom Liz teaching him about recycling and bringing him along to drop off their raked leaves for composting. Composting is of special interest to William, who excelled at discerning which foods are fit for composting at GROW La Crosse’s Sustainaville station.
“He’s done the best of anyone,” GROW intern Amanda Krueger said, marveling as the youngster correctly sorted many of the items to the right category.
Budding gardener William is hoping to start a compost pile at home “so I have dirt ready,” and knows the environmental impact of keeping apple cores and banana peels out of the garbage can.
“Compost helps the world be a better place,” William said. “Then you don’t have so much trash.”
