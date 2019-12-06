Children's Museum to host Civil Aviation Day on Saturday

The La Crosse Regional Airport will celebrate its 100th anniversary with Civil Aviation Day at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Children's Museum, 207 Fifth Ave. S.
You have free articles remaining.
Attendees will get the chance to assemble a balsa wood glider, decorate a plane-shaped Fayze's cookie, watch Disney's "Planes" at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and enjoy more aviation fun included with admission or membership to the museum.
Regular admission is $7.50 per person.
To learn more, visit funmuseum.org or call 608-784-2652.