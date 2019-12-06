You are the owner of this article.
Children's Museum to host Civil Aviation Day on Saturday
The La Crosse Regional Airport will celebrate its 100th anniversary with Civil Aviation Day at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Children's Museum, 207 Fifth Ave. S.

Attendees will get the chance to assemble a balsa wood glider, decorate a plane-shaped Fayze's cookie, watch Disney's "Planes" at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and enjoy more aviation fun included with admission or membership to the museum.

Regular admission is $7.50 per person.

To learn more, visit funmuseum.org or call 608-784-2652.

