Children’s Museum to host Crowns & Capes event

The Children’s Museum of La Crosse has partnered with local university students to host a storybook-themed family event, Crowns & Capes, on Dec. 3 from 6 to 8 pm.

Attendees will:

Join in special activities, games & crafts, as well as after-hours exhibit exploration

Meet princes, princesses and other non-scary costumed volunteers

Get a face paint or temporary tattoo design

Wear crowns, capes or other non-scary costumes (optional)

Dance to DJ music

Enjoy refreshments and snacks

And MORE!

“The Crowns & Capes event will allow us to offer an extra-special experience for local families,” says Leanne Poellinger, Marketing & Development Director. “The partnership with UWL students is a win-win too.”

Pre-registration & pre-payment required. Museum members: $9 per person, non-members: $14 per person. Request 15% off when you register 4 or more people (discount not available online.) Register at funmuseum.org or call 608-784-2652.

Event sponsors: Clason Buick GMC, Five Star Telecom, Landmark by the Rivers, & Xcel Energy. Companies interested in sponsoring the event can contact leanne@funmuseum.org.

The Children’s Museum of La Crosse, located at 207 Fifth Avenue South in historic downtown La Crosse, offers three floors of hands-on exhibits and programming for children ages 1-10 and their adult companions. Hours: Tuesdays-Sundays 9 am to 5 pm (closed on Mondays and major holidays). Regular admission: $8 per person (infants and members free.)