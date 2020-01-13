Children's Museum to host stuffed-animal sleepover

The Children's Museum invites all to bring their plush pals to a stuffed-animal sleepover from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the museum, 207 Fifth Ave. S., La Crosse.

The night will feature stories, snacks and activities at a reduced price of $5 to $12. Once kids go home, the stuffed animals get to have their own sleepover at the museum. In the morning, kids can come back to pick their pals up from 8 to 9 a.m. and make a photo album to document their overnight adventures.