Children's Museum to temporarily close Monday as precaution for COVID-19

In response of the directive of Gov. Tony Evers to close all Wisconsin K-12 schools due to COVID-19, the Children's Museum announced Saturday it would be temporarily closing as of Monday.
“Although there have been no reported COVID-19 illnesses in our community or organization, the health and well-being of our visitors, staff, volunteers and neighbors are always of utmost importance to us,” said Children's Museum executive director Anne Snow. “We look forward to welcoming families back to the Museum soon."
Members and patrons of the Museum can find scheduling updates and suggested at-home activities at funmuseum.org or facebook.com/funmuseum.
Those currently registered for upcoming Museum events, field trips or parties will receive update notifications via email. The Fairytale Ball FUNdraiser has been tentatively rescheduled for April 24.
