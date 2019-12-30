You are the owner of this article.
Children's Museum to welcome 2020 early with noon celebration
Children's Museum to welcome 2020 early with noon celebration

The Children's Museum of La Crosse invites families to welcome 2020 earlier in the day with noisemakers, party hats and bubble wrap-stomp countdown, included with admission, to begin at noon Dec. 31 at the Museum, 207 Fifth Ave. S. The museum will be closed Jan. 1.

