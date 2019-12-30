Children's Museum to welcome 2020 early with noon celebration

×
The Children's Museum of La Crosse invites families to welcome 2020 earlier in the day with noisemakers, party hats and bubble wrap-stomp countdown, included with admission, to begin at noon Dec. 31 at the Museum, 207 Fifth Ave. S. The museum will be closed Jan. 1.
