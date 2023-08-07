Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the La Crosse Loggers and Firefighters Credit Union will celebrate 2023 Heroes at Copeland Park on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The gate opens at 5:30 p.m., and the game is at 6:35 p.m. The 2023 Heroes will be on hand for the first pitch and on-field games. New this year is a Hero Alumni Reunion, featuring many past Heroes and their families.

The night will also feature a jersey auction, with proceeds benefitting CMN Hospitals at Gundersen. Bidding is available online through 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at lclf.betterworld.org.

Purchase tickets to the game at la-crosse-loggers.nwltickets.com and enter the promo code CMN and $7.50 from the $15 ticket purchase will be donated to CMN Hospitals. Promotional ticketholders also will receive a voucher for a Loggers hat.