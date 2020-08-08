Children's Museum extends closure, likely through 2020

The Children’s Museum of La Crosse announced Saturday it will remain closed – likely through 2020 -- as a precaution because of COVID-19.
The museum closed March 16.
Last year between March 16 and July 31, the museum had 31,310 visitors. In fact, 2019 was a record year for attendance in the museum’s 21-year history.
The Children’s Museum’s closure represents a significant income loss, its board announced.
Typically, 75% of the museum’s annual operating funds are generated through admissions, memberships, birthday parties, field trips, programs and gift shop sales. The organization receives no United Way or government funding. Museum expenses have been minimized as much as possible, and staffing has been reduced from 8.5 full-time equivalent positions to just 1.5 FTE.
“Throughout the years our board of directors has wisely advised us to operate like a business, with investments to help protect and strengthen the organization into the future,” Executive Director Anne Snow said in Saturday’s announcement. “These reserve funds are allowing us to continue to pay our monthly utility, insurance and other fixed expenses.”
The museum’s temporary closure is not just a blow to its employees and finances, but also to the roughly 75,000 visitors across the region who pass through its doors each year. However, as a hands-on business where it would be difficult to distance guests and enforce other recommended safety precautions, the Children’s Museum will continue its closure until further notice.
Snow and the Museum’s Board of Directors continue to monitor recommendations from the La Crosse County Health Department as well as local and national industry resources on a daily basis.
