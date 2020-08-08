Children's Museum extends closure, likely through 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Children’s Museum of La Crosse announced Saturday it will remain closed – likely through 2020 -- as a precaution because of COVID-19.

The museum closed March 16.

Last year between March 16 and July 31, the museum had 31,310 visitors. In fact, 2019 was a record year for attendance in the museum’s 21-year history.

The Children’s Museum’s closure represents a significant income loss, its board announced.

Typically, 75% of the museum’s annual operating funds are generated through admissions, memberships, birthday parties, field trips, programs and gift shop sales. The organization receives no United Way or government funding. Museum expenses have been minimized as much as possible, and staffing has been reduced from 8.5 full-time equivalent positions to just 1.5 FTE.

“Throughout the years our board of directors has wisely advised us to operate like a business, with investments to help protect and strengthen the organization into the future,” Executive Director Anne Snow said in Saturday’s announcement. “These reserve funds are allowing us to continue to pay our monthly utility, insurance and other fixed expenses.”