Children's Museum of La Crosse reopening its doors June 3 with masks required
alert top story

Children's Museum of La Crosse reopening its doors June 3 with masks required

Children's Museum of La Crosse

Children's Museum of La Crosse

The Children's Museum of La Crosse is reopening its doors to families and kids on June 3 after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Anne Snow, Children's Museum executive director

Snow

Social distancing among guests not visiting the museum together will be advised, and all guests ages 3 and up will be required to wear a face mask, as well as all staff, regardless of vaccination status, the museum said in its announcement.

Grossology

Canon Striebel, 4, of La Crosse looks through the microscope at the Snot Snot exhibit Thursday at the Children’s Museum. Snot Snot is one of 11 parts of Grossology, a traveling exhibit that will be at the museum until March 27.

"We understand this this may be seen as an inconvenience to our vaccinated adult patrons, but it is the best way to ensure the safety of the children in our community and keep the Museum open," staff said in a statement.

The museum also said that memberships have been extended by the full number of days remaining as of March 16, 2020, when it officially closed its doors for the pandemic.

Museum Climber

Bruce Colvin, 4, of Champlin, Minn., plays Tuesday on the Luckey Climber at the Children’s Museum. The three-story climber has been open to museum visitors since December and features a different animal eye on every level.

During the museum's hour-long cleaning each day, high-touch-playthings and surfaces will be exchanged and disinfected, and the museum will have new hand sanitizing stations, new HVAC filters and re-circulating outside air on an "enhanced" schedule.

Drinking fountains in the museum have been removed and a water bottle filling station will be added instead.

Children’s Museum of La Crosse

Ten-year-old Oliver Olson of La Crosse smiles as his hair begins to stand due to an electrical charge on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2017, during the Fun With Physics event at the Children’s Museum of La Crosse. The program allows UW-La Crosse Physical Science for Educators students to interact with and educate kids in a fun and hands-on way.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming children and families back to play and learn at the Children's Museum," said Anne Snow, executive director, in a statement.

Online reservations can be made at funmuseum.org.

Kids Museum

Tristan Hagen, 7, plays with the Doodle Dots display at the Children’s Museum. The Children’s Museum raised $2 million through their Play it Forward fundraising campaign, and is using the money is update the interior and exterior of the building.
