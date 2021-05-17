Children's Museum of La Crosse reopening its doors June 3 with masks required

The Children's Museum of La Crosse is reopening its doors to families and kids on June 3 after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Social distancing among guests not visiting the museum together will be advised, and all guests ages 3 and up will be required to wear a face mask, as well as all staff, regardless of vaccination status, the museum said in its announcement.

"We understand this this may be seen as an inconvenience to our vaccinated adult patrons, but it is the best way to ensure the safety of the children in our community and keep the Museum open," staff said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The museum also said that memberships have been extended by the full number of days remaining as of March 16, 2020, when it officially closed its doors for the pandemic.

During the museum's hour-long cleaning each day, high-touch-playthings and surfaces will be exchanged and disinfected, and the museum will have new hand sanitizing stations, new HVAC filters and re-circulating outside air on an "enhanced" schedule.

Drinking fountains in the museum have been removed and a water bottle filling station will be added instead.