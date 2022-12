The Children’s Museum of La Crosse will close Thursday and Friday due to forecasted windy, freezing, snowy weather and associated travel advisories.

It also will be closed on Dec. 24-26 and will re-open on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Dec. 31: Countdown to Noon activities included with admission between 9:30 and noon (open 9 am to 5 pm on Dec. 31.)

Closed January 1.