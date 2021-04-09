Children's Museum soon reopening by appointment following pandemic related closure

Following a nearly 13-month closure due to the coronavirus, the Children's Museum of La Crosse will reopen -- with stipulations -- June 3.
The beloved local site closed its doors in March 2020, just as the virus was emerging locally, and will soon allow youth and adults to return on a pre-scheduled basis only, with online reservations required at funmuseum.org, under the "visit" tab.
Hours open by appointment will be 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The noon hour closure will be used for sanitation and cleaning by staff of high-touch areas, toys and surfaces.
Visitors age 3 and up will be required to wear a face mask, fully covering the nose and mouth, while on the premises. In addition, visitors are asked to distance from those not in their group. All precautions apply to vaccinated individuals as well.
Prior to the reopening, staff will be trained in new cleaning protocols, additional hand sanitizer stations will be added, HVAC filters will be changed out and drinking fountains will be replaced with a water bottle filling station. Air will be recirculated on an enhanced schedule.
“We look forward to the Children’s Museum being a place full of laughter and learning again after being closed for more than a year,” says executive director Anne Snow.
Children's Museum members will be contacted soon regarding revised dates of their memberships, which will be extended by the number of remaining days post March 16, 2020.
The Children's Museum will participate in the public Spring Fever event from Downtown Mainstreet this weekend. Details can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/295651138657072.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.