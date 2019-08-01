Though the term was coined four decades ago, you've likely never heard of the silly sounding "Snoezelen room."
But while the name is hard to pronounce, the purpose behind a Snoezelen room is both simple -- to provide a sensory-rich environment for individuals with cognitive challenges -- and proven to be powerful.
Developed in the late 1970s in Europe, its moniker a combination of the Dutch verbs “snuffelen” (to seek and explore) and “doezelen” (to relax), Snoezelen rooms have grown in popularity and can be found in 40 countries and countless facilities, with Chileda of La Crosse soon to boast one of its own.
A center for youth and teens with cognitive and behavioral challenges, Chileda is raising $42,000 to bring one of the interactive rooms to a converted office in its Victory Street building. The organization hopes to reach the funding goal by Aug. 31 with a combination of community and staff donations, a grant being applied for and Chileda funds.
"We were interested in a Snoezelen room because a lot of our students have trouble processing various sensations, which can prevent them from having good days," says Toby Wendtland, recruiter for Chileda. "When they become agitated, our staff are trained to recognize the signs and having them in the room can help bring their anxiety down, self regulate and get back to their day."
Chileda, which has 44 residential students and an additional 20 day students Monday through Friday, is working with the Snoezelen company to design a room that will hold up to students exhibiting physically aggressive behaviors and accommodate specific needs, including being accessible for those utilizing a wheelchair or walker.
Staff members who have seen Snoezelen rooms were "instrumental in pushing" for the implementation of one in Chileda, Wendtland says, with one employee passing on a friend's Masters thesis on the proven benefits of sensory environments.
Case managers contacted parents to explain the concept, and Wendtland says some have already donated, seeing the potential positive impact it could have on their child.
Wendtland believes the room will be an asset to every student, offering those who become preoccupied by little things like loose threads on their shirt a healthy distraction and those with violent outbursts a place to calm down before they hurt themselves or others.
While Chileda already implements breaks throughout the day for students to step away from the classroom, as well as offering noise-cancelling headphones and sensory seats that bounce or rock, there is no enclosed, single-person reprieve area.
The Snoezelen Room will will offer tactile, visual and auditory stimulation through a colorful, vibrating bubble tube, interactive bean bag chair and image projector.
Chileda policy requires staff to be vigilant of students at all times, and whether the student can be in the Snoezelen Room solo, likely with video surveillance, or require accompaniment will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
Wendtland says while he is the active promoter of the fundraising campaign, "the request is really coming from our students."
"Many of our students cannot advocate for themselves and that is where all of us, as Chileda staff, step up to make sure we are providing the highest possible level of care so our students enjoy an improved quality of life. Our students have been asking for this room for a long time, maybe not with their words, but certainly with their actions," Chileda representatives say on the campaign's Go Fund Me page.
"We are really excited to act as agents for the students," Wendtland said. "It's always exciting to find something that will benefit all of them."
To contribute to the Snoezelen Room fundraiser, visit www.gofundme.com/f/chiledasnoezelen or drop off a check at Childeda, 1825 Victory St.
