Chippewa Falls Police Department adding a school resource officer this fall (copy)

The Chippewa Falls Police Department will add another school resource officer this fall, after the city and school district reached an agreement to share the cost of the position.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said he is already advertising for the position, after the council approved the agreement last Tuesday. Kelm will add the department’s 25th overall officer; one of the current officers will be promoted to the school resource officer position. He is accepting resumes through July 27.
This is the 21st year that the Police Department and the school district have shared the cost of placing a full-time officer in the schools. A three-year, $125,000 federal grant created the position in 2000. Since the grant ended, the district and city have split the cost of the officer, who has primarily been stationed at the high school. The SRO position has typically been a three- or four-year assignment. Officer Brian Flug took over the role in fall 2019.
“It’s so important for us to get into the middle school and elementary schools to talk about education and prevention,” Kelm said. “The schools have seen the need for the SRO. It’s great they are adding an officer.”
In recent years, Kelm has perpetually been hiring officers in a struggle to stay fully staffed. However, he last hired an officer on Dec. 9 and has been at full staff since. So, it has been more than a year since he last began a hiring process.
“I don’t know what the landscape will look like,” Kelm said.
Mayor Greg Hoffman said he’s pleased the city was able to find the financing to create an additional position.
“It’s been something we’ve talked about for a couple of years,” Hoffman said. “For safety of teachers and students, it’s important. If we don’t have someone there, we’ll have someone traveling up there all the time. It is better to be on-site.”
Hoffman noted the city has new housing developments, as well as several companies expanding their operations and adding staff. That means a likely influx of people living in the city.
“We’re at a pivotal point in the community, with the growth,” Hoffmann said. “(The SRO) is something needed in the community, with the growth in the district.”
Councilman John Monarski echoed Hoffman’s comments, saying the growth in the city made the additional officer needed.
“When the department feels they need additional help, and we can accommodate it fiscally, we’ll go along with it,” Monarski said.
Twenty years ago, the Chippewa Falls Police Department had 27 sworn officers. However, because of tight budgets, the agency had shrunk to 23 officers through attrition, not layoffs. The city agreed to increase back to 24 officers in the 2019 budget. Adding that officer in 2019 cost about $92,000 between wages, benefits, gear and training.
“Getting back to 25 (officers) is great,” Kelm said.
Also, by adding an additional officer, it will reduce overtime, particularly in the summer months, when the SRO joins the patrol staff.
New Chippewa Falls officers go through a 14-week training period, then remain on probation for 18 months, to make sure they are a good fit for the department and the community, Kelm previously explained.
The department has made changes to improve its retention. In July 2013, they switched from eight-hour shifts to 12-hour shifts for the agency’s four sergeants and 12 patrol officers. That change in the schedule meant officers were able to get every other weekend off.