The next few days will be some of the hottest of the summer, but cooling off with an outdoor swim may be difficult as area pools began to close for the summer last weekend. Many pools have high school and college-age staff who are returning to school. This is why outdoor pools close so early in the season.

Menomonie’s Wakanda Water Park closed for the season after a "fecal incident” Aug. 16. City officials called it a "disappointing way to end the season."

Chippewa Falls’ Bernard F. Willi Outdoor Pool closed for the season Monday.

There still are some options available to beat the heat this week:

Brunet Island State Park on the Chippewa and Fisher rivers offers a dedicated swimming area at 23125 255th St. in Cornell. Only coast guard approved flotation devices are allowed in the beach area. No lifeguards are provided, so swim at your own risk. The island also offers boating, canoeing and kayaking on a stretch of water extending from the Cornell dam to the Holcombe dam.

Eau Claire’s Fairfax Municipal Pool is open through Aug. 25. The pool is located at 4200 Fairfax St., off of Golf Road, adjacent to Pine Meadows Golf Course. The facility offers a leisure pool, 50-meter competition area, diving well, 3-story waterslide, play feature, bathhouse, playground, concession stand and frisbee golf. Day passes for non-residents are available.

Halfmoon Lake is a 135-acre lake which has a public beach that is open during the warmer Wisconsin months. It is located near Carson Park in Eau Claire at 100 Carson Park Dr, Eau Claire. It has a maximum depth of 9 feet along with access to a public boat landing.

Lake Altoona County Park offers a swimming beach at 604 Beach Road in Altoona. The park also offers flush toilets and drinking water, nature trails, canoeing, boating, water skiing, playgrounds, volleyball courts, horseshoes and boat landing.

Ray’s Beach is located on Lake Wissota’s south side at 18141 County Highway X. This area provides a sandy beach, picnic areas, restrooms and is handicap accessible.