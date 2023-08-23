For the past half century, Chippewa Falls Youth Football has established and continued to provide football opportunities to local youngsters in the Chippewa Valley.

CFYF begins its 50th season with games Saturday at Weber Field in Chippewa Falls, a significant milestone for an organization that has remained committed to the game. In its own words, the organization “was established to promote wholesome development of youth through their association with adult leaders in the sport of football.”

“It takes a lot of volunteers and it also comes from having a strong community support,” CFYF vice president Chad Burger said of reaching the milestone. “We couldn’t do this without the great community we’ve been in. We’ve had the backing of the community since we started. It got us through the hard times and kept us going through the good times.”

Chippewa Falls Youth Football was established in 1973 by a group of community leaders who saw the chance to offer organized football to area youngsters. It’s continued to grow and now the organization is one half century old with a total of 10 teams in its tackle league. Those teams are from Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.

CFYF president Arnie Pehlke is in his 30th year with the organization and echoed Burger’s comments that longevity takes the support of families, communities and businesses throughout the area.

“It’s a continued effort to get out there and find the kids, get out there and find the parents,” Pehlke said. “It takes a lot of time.”

Pehlke was quick to point out the work of many others who have logged more than 20 years with CFYF. Both Burger and Pehlke said the organization is one that teaches fundamentals to its coaches and players and also continues to evolve as the sport changes. In more recent years, CFYF has begun offering flag football options and continues to adjust to changes in safety regulations, equipment improvements and enhanced concussion protocols. The league has eliminated kickoffs and all coaches are certified through USA Football.

“We’ve had to continually adapt and be aware of what other organizations, what other rule changes (and) all that other stuff are going on on a national level and incorporate it into our own program locally,” Burger said.

Pehlke said the organization has a great relationship with local schools and credited the administrations for their support.

“The school system has been tremendous,” Pehlke said, “from (Chippewa Falls High School) coach (Chuck) Raykovich to the administration people. Everyone. It’s just great, really nice to work with.”

Chippewa Falls Youth Football serves as a feeder system to several programs in the area and it’s a connection the coaches appreciate.

“You look around at other communities that are involved with our youth football program (and) it’s big,” Raykovich said. “It’s a big thing and my hat goes off to Arnie Pehlke and Chad Burger and those that have committed to grow and make youth football in our community as important as it is.”

This year CFYF is starting an endowment through the Community Foundation of Chippewa County to help fund the organization.

The tackle football teams started action last weekend with scrimmages but will open the regular season Saturday at Weber Field, 3850 139th St., with games on the schedule beginning at 10 a.m. Burger said a celebration for the organization’s 50th year is in the works for later in the season.

Chippewa Falls Youth Football has helped start a National Football League career for one of its alums — Chippewa Falls native Chad Cascadden who played with the New York Jets from 1995-99.

“We celebrate that we’re not only playing football in our own community but we’re helping other communities as well,” Burger said.