Memorial Day weekend is the sort-of unofficial start to summer even though the solstice is still a few weeks away.

In my neck of the woods, it’s been the measuring stick for when to plant those tender garden annuals as the likelihood of a frost has finally passed. It was only three years ago on Mother’s Day weekend when our temperature dipped to the middle-teens. That’s more like a killing machine than a touch of frost.

Whether you want to call it full-fledged spring or early summer, it’s about time. Between flower gardens, the vegetable garden and the lawn work, there’s always more to do than time to do it.

On a recent morning while I was looking out our kitchen window in my early-day curling a cup of coffee contemplative mode, I saw all the projects laid out before me.

On the back deck were flats of vegetables — some started from seed by my wife, Sherry, and others purchased at a local greenhouse. We’ve hardened them off, and they are ready to be planted in the garden. There are more plants stacked on shelves.

The vegetable garden is tilled and ready, but needs a new protective fence installed to keep out the rabbits and the deer.

Below the deck steps were pots of transplants ready for a new home — lilies, grapevines and small trees. Soon the ideal weather window for digging and moving will be over.

Just beyond is the hosta garden. Several of those plants need to be dug up, divided and moved. The hosta garden needs to be weeded and freshly mulched — the bags are stacked and ready with many bags waiting to be applied.

My eyes set upon our riding lawn mower, which is barely running. So far I’ve changed the air cleaner and fuel filter and made sure it didn’t have moisture in the gas. Next step is to change the spark plugs and keep my fingers crossed. I’d hoped to coax at least another year or two out of the mower, which has earned its keep. The grass grows rapidly and we don’t have time for down time.

It’s not that we’ve been loafing — quite the opposite. Cleanup of tree damage from the winter storms is ongoing. We’ve already weeded many flower borders, moved plenty of plants and I’ve applied more than 100 bags of mulch. Several dozen privets were relocated and a new fence will support grapevines.

Speaking of a fence, we’ve been on one for a few weeks as we’ve debated about whether we are going to raise pigs this year. Not sure where that will fall, but our freezers could surely use restocking and we know of two young families of close acquaintance that appreciate the meat as well.

It’s a cool 42 degrees but will warm up into the 70s later today. The sun is just rising above the hills and is hitting the rapidly greening treeline across the creek. A doe nibbles on some grass in the yard. The perfume of lilacs fills the air.

Much to think about.

Much more to do.

But for now, the former is fine. I reach for another cup and welcome the day.