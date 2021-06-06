Chris Hardie: Corner turned on economy but challenges remain

But the biggest challenge as our economy starts to fully reopen is finding workers and supplies. The survey said nine of 10 respondents who were looking for new hires said hiring was difficult, and this was the case in all but two sectors; eight of 10 reported difficulty in entertainment and recreation and in professional, technical, and scientific services. Seven of 10 in accommodations and food service and in transportation and logistics said hiring was “extremely” difficult.

Outside of customer demand, hiring has become the biggest challenge for all respondents, followed closely by purchasing enough supplies, which are often unavailable or more expensive.

“There will be plenty of business, but we may not have the employees to take advantage of the business increase,” a South Dakota fast food franchisee said.

“We’re anticipating a strong summer for the lodging industry,” said the operator of a hotel in the Upper Peninsula. “Our problem will be, can we clean the rooms and sell them. We can’t find housekeeping staff.”

Many respondents pointed to the supplemental unemployment benefits from the federal government — an additional $300 a week — as the top factor for keeping workers on the sidelines as they can make as much not working as they would be employed.