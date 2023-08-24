An early morning of fog and mist greeted me as I slipped out the back door.
The Driftless Area is especially magical this time of year with our foggy mornings. It’s caused by cooler overnight temperatures matching the dew point. Water vapor condenses into liquid water droplets suspended in the air, creating a backdrop of mystery and beauty.
My destination was the vegetable garden, but I stopped to take in the moment. Across the creek used to be the night pasture for the dairy cattle. As we prepared for the morning milking at 6, we would try to call the cows in.
“Come boss, come boss.”
Sometimes the cows came, one by one, up the lane to the cowyard. If we were lucky, the whole herd would be ready to come in by the time we finished pushing the feed cart around the barn.
Sometimes they didn’t and you’d have to walk down the lane into the fog to fetch them. It was somewhat of an eerie feeling on extremely foggy mornings to have large bovines suddenly emerge from the mist.
People are also reading…
Those were sweatshirt mornings, the long sleeves welcome in damp and cool air. But by the end of milking, the temperature started to rise and the fog burned off. Sometimes the mist would hang around until after breakfast.
No fetching cows this morning, though. The task at hand was to harvest our sweet corn.
While early achievers have already been dining on sweet corn for more than a month now, most of our garden was not planted until Memorial Day weekend. With only the two of us to feed, we only did one planting of six short rows surrounded by vine crops to help keep the raccoons out.
Wisconsin may be known as the dairy state and the cranberry king, but we also grow lots of vegetables. Our sweet corn production ranks third in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and is celebrated by many sweet corn festivals throughout the state.
In 2021, Wisconsin produced just shy of 958 million pounds of sweet corn, accounting for nearly 17% of the nation’s production. Washington is No. 1 with 1.57 billion pounds, followed by our neighbors to the west in Minnesota with 1.44 billion pounds. That sounds like a lot of kernels, but sweet corn represents only 1% of the nation’s corn crop.
Sweet corn is believed to have come from the wild corn native to the lowlands of the Andes Mountains. When I was young, we sometimes ate plain field corn, but most of the commercial agriculture corn planted now is dent corn, grown for its ability to dry and not for sweetness.
There are three types of sweet corn — normal sugary, sugary enhancer and supersweet. We planted a bicolored supersweet variety.
Stepping carefully as I could between the jungle of squash vines, I quickly worked my way up and down the rows. Any cob with a dark silk was stripped from the stalk and tossed into a bin. In about 20 minutes my shirt and pants were soaked from the morning dew, but the bin was full.
I carried the bin to the house, where my wife, Sherry, started husking, boiling water, blanching and cutting. A couple of hours later, 11 pint-sized bags and eight quart-sized bags were in the freezer.
There are still a few underripe cobs left to pick for a few more meals. But when the green stalks turn brittle and golden and a winter wind blows through the valley, we can still enjoy a little sweet taste of summer.
Chris Hardie: Stories from the farm
Columnist Chris Hardie shares his perspective on farming, life and living on the land.
The Driftless Area is especially magical this time of year with our foggy mornings. It’s caused by cooler overnight temperatures matching the dew point.
There has been some sort of vegetable garden on our farm for nearly 100 years, dating back to my great-grandparents.
There are many highways across Wisconsin that take you to your destination, but sometimes I like to take the road less traveled.
I woke this morning to a heavy blanket of fog and mist shrouding the valley. Soon it will burn off as we move into the heat of the day.
There is nothing predictable about memories, which are sometimes as harsh as the strike of the hammer on the anvil and the next moment as soft…
I am thankful in many ways for growing up and moving back to the farm but also appreciative of not having to stack hay bales anymore.
Beating the summer heat is a pretty simple task when it involves turning on the central air conditioning unit and staying indoors.
Our nation is getting ready to party as we celebrate our 246th on July 4.
I stood outside and watched the dark skies as the rumble of thunder echoed through the valley.
For as long as I can remember, the sprawling silver maple trees have stood on the lawn area of our farm.
Memorial Day weekend is the sort-of unofficial start to summer even though the solstice is still a few weeks away.
I have a confession to make that will not shock longtime readers of this column or anyone who knows me.
I’m putting the blame squarely on Mother Nature’s shoulders, but it’s happening again this year, despite my best efforts to prevent it.
Can anyone honestly say they are really surprised that Old Man Winter isn’t quite done?
Late season snow storms always take me back to March 24, 1979, in the tiny town of Franklin in Jackson County. My feet were wet, and I was beg…
In the course of my writing over the years, the topic of spring is among my most frequent musings.
Experience is the teacher of all things.
The changing of the seasons is affirmed with the arrival of our migrating avian friends. These actual snowbirds have come to tell us that spri…
Being Wisconsin born and raised on a farm, I can honestly say that I’ve dealt with much of the worst that winter can offer.
The classic harbingers of spring are the return of the robins, the maple sap run or the first blooms to sprout from the thawing earth.
While politicians and others way above my station and pay grade continue to debate, expound upon and expunge homo sapien influence on the stra…
A home should be a peaceful sanctuary for its inhabitants, a quiet place of comfort and solitude. But when you live in the country, sometimes …
The sun was shining, the birds were singing and the rocking chair on the porch beckoned me.
So many Super Bowls have faded into my memory, but there is one Super Bowl Sunday that I will never forget.
There are quite a few Chris Hardies in the world — or at least a few others that share the same name.
I have completed my quinquennial agricultural legal reporting duties with a week to spare.
I don’t play the lottery and don’t frequent casinos, but if I were a betting man I’d lay odds that sometime in the next few years I will be in…
It’s always with a mixture of sadness and hope when we move past the holiday season and face the bleakness of January.
I am blessed to live in the country where the solitude of the woods and the wonders of nature and animal life are literally just feet from my …
One might be tempted to quip something like, “Oh how the mighty have fallen,” but trust me, I have never been on that pedestal.
I will fully admit that I am a procrastinator — if you ask me tomorrow. I agree with Mark Twain, who said, “Never put off till tomorrow what m…
The older I become the more I appreciate the little things about Christmas and cherish memories of Christmases past.
A lot of time and money has been spent in our country coming up with increased security and contingency plans for the possibility of a terrori…
Thanksgiving has come and gone but perhaps this can be the year that we turn a day of thankfulness into a holiday season of gratitude.
The rhythms of nature may change their tune slightly every year based on the weather, but the songs remain the same.
It was a quiet afternoon with gray skies that threatened rain when I stepped into the Jackson County Poor Farm Cemetery.
It’s as certain as the trees changing colors and the inevitable decline toward winter -- the annual invasion of the Asian lady beetles.
I learned a long time ago that we don’t live in a black-and-white world and the choices between right and wrong or good and evil are often vei…