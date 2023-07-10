There’s a social media post that’s been circulating for a few years that shows a farmer driving a tractor baling hay with three people stacking bales on the wagon with the words: “You don’t know the meaning of hard work until you spend a summer baling hay.”
That’s one post that will find no argument with me and many others who grew up stacking bales in the summer. I heard from a few of those in response to a column I wrote about those hard-working days of old.
On the flip side, our family used to laugh at a 1977 television commercial for Miller High Life beer that featured hay baling – sort of. The commercial shows some hay raking and a farmer wearing bib overalls pulling a wagon through a field, where two younger men -- presumably his sons -- toss a few bales on the rack.
The voice over says: “Your family farmed this land with pride for six generations. The work never ends, but you do it with pride and all the strength you can muster. And when the sun finally takes a rest, so do you.”
People are also reading…
With a shot that shows the two sons spread out over a few bales on the wagon, the fathers says “OK boys, let’s go home,” and they are treated to Miller High Life by their mother.
What we found humorous was that they called it quits after stacking what looked like 75 bales at the most. And how did they make it six generations if they hadn’t yet discovered that you can pull the wagon behind the baler and stack them so you don’t have to pick them up in the field?
One can argue that there is more than one beer that stands clear when it’s time to relax, but we thought the commercial was a joke when we would put up more than 1,000 bales in a day.
But those efforts paled in comparison to the efforts of a farmer in Pennsylvania who responded to my column. The farmer -- who asked to remain anonymous -- said his mother kept a diary and in one entry she wrote: “We made 2,434 bales of hay today. I think that’s a record for us.”
The farmer said they had dairy and beef cows in the 1960s, 70s and 80s and also did custom baling for the horse hay market in suburban Philadelphia, putting up 50,000 square bales of first cutting alone. Help included two of his hard-working friends and a more transient workforce.
“My dad would hire ‘tough’ town boys … four or five would show up on the first day. One usually stuck it out and it was always the skinny little kid -- not the football players,” the farmer said.
“Now those times are all gone (replaced with) round bales, large squares and chopping everything for silage. But non-farmers have no clue what real farmers do (and) deal with. They would never do what we do.”
Brian Hanscom of Abbot, Maine, said he read my column “after recovering from making hay two days ago in the 90-degree heat here in Maine. Yes, it would be cheaper to buy hay from a local farmer but I’m the crazy one who owns 12 or 15 acres and just has to do it myself like my grandfather would.”
Hanscom quipped that he’d have to sell the bales for “$450 each” to recover the cost of his investment in haying equipment.
Gwen Groenewold from Bloomington, Illinois, said my story brought back memories even though her family didn’t bale hay. “We chopped and blew it into the mow on one side of the barn and the other side was for straw for bedding,” she said. “It was hot and dusty but chopped hay was not as labor intensive as baled hay.”
Groenewold said her father’s farm was 40 acres in Sheboygan County -- not enough to be sustainable but would have made a good hobby farm today. The barn burned down, but the silos still stand.
“I have many, many memories of growing up on ‘The Forty’ and I hope to write some down for kids and grandkids.”
Seems like haying stories bind many of us together.
Chris Hardie: Stories from the farm
Columnist Chris Hardie shares his perspective on farming, life and living on the land.
I am thankful in many ways for growing up and moving back to the farm but also appreciative of not having to stack hay bales anymore.
Beating the summer heat is a pretty simple task when it involves turning on the central air conditioning unit and staying indoors.
Our nation is getting ready to party as we celebrate our 246th on July 4.
I stood outside and watched the dark skies as the rumble of thunder echoed through the valley.
For as long as I can remember, the sprawling silver maple trees have stood on the lawn area of our farm.
Memorial Day weekend is the sort-of unofficial start to summer even though the solstice is still a few weeks away.
I have a confession to make that will not shock longtime readers of this column or anyone who knows me.
I’m putting the blame squarely on Mother Nature’s shoulders, but it’s happening again this year, despite my best efforts to prevent it.
Can anyone honestly say they are really surprised that Old Man Winter isn’t quite done?
Late season snow storms always take me back to March 24, 1979, in the tiny town of Franklin in Jackson County. My feet were wet, and I was beg…
In the course of my writing over the years, the topic of spring is among my most frequent musings.
Experience is the teacher of all things.
The changing of the seasons is affirmed with the arrival of our migrating avian friends. These actual snowbirds have come to tell us that spri…
Being Wisconsin born and raised on a farm, I can honestly say that I’ve dealt with much of the worst that winter can offer.
The classic harbingers of spring are the return of the robins, the maple sap run or the first blooms to sprout from the thawing earth.
While politicians and others way above my station and pay grade continue to debate, expound upon and expunge homo sapien influence on the stra…
A home should be a peaceful sanctuary for its inhabitants, a quiet place of comfort and solitude. But when you live in the country, sometimes …
The sun was shining, the birds were singing and the rocking chair on the porch beckoned me.
So many Super Bowls have faded into my memory, but there is one Super Bowl Sunday that I will never forget.
There are quite a few Chris Hardies in the world — or at least a few others that share the same name.
I have completed my quinquennial agricultural legal reporting duties with a week to spare.
I don’t play the lottery and don’t frequent casinos, but if I were a betting man I’d lay odds that sometime in the next few years I will be in…
It’s always with a mixture of sadness and hope when we move past the holiday season and face the bleakness of January.
I am blessed to live in the country where the solitude of the woods and the wonders of nature and animal life are literally just feet from my …
One might be tempted to quip something like, “Oh how the mighty have fallen,” but trust me, I have never been on that pedestal.
I will fully admit that I am a procrastinator — if you ask me tomorrow. I agree with Mark Twain, who said, “Never put off till tomorrow what m…
The older I become the more I appreciate the little things about Christmas and cherish memories of Christmases past.
A lot of time and money has been spent in our country coming up with increased security and contingency plans for the possibility of a terrori…
Thanksgiving has come and gone but perhaps this can be the year that we turn a day of thankfulness into a holiday season of gratitude.
The rhythms of nature may change their tune slightly every year based on the weather, but the songs remain the same.
It was a quiet afternoon with gray skies that threatened rain when I stepped into the Jackson County Poor Farm Cemetery.
It’s as certain as the trees changing colors and the inevitable decline toward winter -- the annual invasion of the Asian lady beetles.
I learned a long time ago that we don’t live in a black-and-white world and the choices between right and wrong or good and evil are often vei…