Chris Hardie: Readers give feedback on dogs, party lines

Even in a divisive world that will become even more so between now and the November election, there’s always room for a little kindness.

After writing about the recent death of our beloved labrador dog Nessie, I have received cards, emails and calls from caring folks around the state. While we may be bitterly divided on some issues, our love of dogs and their impact on our lives is refreshingly bipartisan.

Lori Schey of Waterloo, Wis., said last September they got a new chocolate lab named Mollie to help them with the transition of their older lab Murphy, who would have been 12 in October. The two bonded quickly.

Murphy had severe arthritis and had to be put down in June. Schey said their veterinarian came to the house, and she wanted Mollie to be there.

“I was afraid she’d go into depression and stop eating,” Schey said. “Three minutes after Murphy’s heart stopped, she walked over and kissed him on his lips — her way of saying goodbye.”

Schey said Mollie — like our Nessie — loves playing with frisbees. “I was laughing through my tears reading your story and had to thank you for sharing your experience.”

Kim Turney of Watertown, Wis., shared:

“Chris and Sherry, you have broken my heart. My sincere sympathy on the loss of Nessie. We know this all too well, yet we are thankful for the years we were given.”

Julie Baker of La Crosse wrote:

“What a touching and heartfelt tribute to your Nessie. I just wanted to tell you how much your story touched my heart.”

MaryAnn Lippert of Pittsville, Wis., offered her condolences after having to do the same with her dog in March.

“We lost our first dog when our youngest child was in junior high,” Lippert said. “She asked our priest if pets will be in heaven. He answered that God will give us full happiness in heaven, and yes, her dog is there waiting for her.”

A sincere thank you to these good folks and the many others who took a moment to share a kind word. It meant a lot to both Sherry and me.

Party lines

I also heard from readers responding to another column I wrote about growing up with a telephone party line.

Ron Haag of La Crosse said their family had a two-party line shared with a neighbor — even though his father worked for La Crosse Telephone.

“But just because Dad worked for the one and only phone company didn’t mean he had the inside track getting a private line,” Haag said.

Haag said his father joined the phone company in 1940 when customers still used hand-cranked magneto wall phones to ring the local operator who patched the caller through.

Dial service began in 1950 and touch tone service was offered in 1975, said Haag, who followed his father into the phone business as an employee with what was now part of Century Telephone.

Haag still has an old rotary dial phone in his garage still in use.

And Haag has no worries about upgrading to the latest smartphone. The only cell phone he has is an analog bag phone from the late 1980s that no longer works with today’s digital format.

Whether it’s email, texts, calls or old-fashioned letters – I love connecting with readers.