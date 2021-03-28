Chris Hardie: Welcome visitors with open arms

The 7 Rivers Region with its bluffs, valleys, rolling hills and streams is as geographically diverse as its residents.
What attracted the Native Americans to first live here — the fishing and the hunting — is still a major attraction today, along with boating, camping, canoeing, bicycle riding, walking, bird-watching, trail riding or simply enjoying the picturesque landscape.
That’s an incredible quality of life asset in the world of economic development. It’s an intangible that doesn’t show up on a spreadsheet but is an extremely important aspect of promoting our region as a wonderful place to live and work.
Our area attractions are no secret to those in the tourism business, which is an often overlooked segment of our economy. It’s easier to point to tangible assets like industrial or commercial developments and visualize economic development. But the economic impact of tourism to our region is significant.
In 2019 — the year before the pandemic — tourism spending by visitors in the counties of Buffalo, Crawford, Jackson, La Crosse, Juneau, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon — was just shy of $600 million. Add the neighboring counties of Allamakee and Winneshiek in Iowa and Fillmore, Houston and Winona in Minnesota and you get an estimated $812 million economic impact.
Direct visitor spending is the total amount of spending by tourists while either visiting or passing through the region. In 2019 that activity led to $961 million in business sales in those eight previously mentioned Wisconsin counties, supporting 8,859 jobs and $70.8 million in state and local taxes. Business sales in La Crosse County alone from tourism was nearly $458 million in 2019.
Along with the jobs and the revenue, the importance of tourism as a key part of economic development comes with its transient nature. Tourists come to our communities, spend money and leave. Usually the expensive infrastructure like sewage treatment plants, streets or other public works that is part of conventional development isn’t needed as much to support tourism.
Many of the same attributes that attract tourists are the same reasons why we live here. We have the ability to easily immerse ourselves in recreational pursuits as part of our day-to-day living. It’s not something we should take for granted.
It’s also a reason why I believe that talent attraction and tourism are joined at the hip. The 7 Rivers Region faces the same challenges as other parts of the country in finding workers. But few parts of the country can claim the natural assets — combined with our quality schools, health care, ease of commute and safe communities.
Many of our region’s tourists come back several times a year to visit. With perhaps a little persuasion and the right job — we can get them here to live and raise their families.
It will take us a while to emerge from the negative impact the pandemic had on our economy — especially tourism. But the latest Wisconsin Department of Tourism survey conducted by Longwoods International Research shows there is a pent-up demand for travel — especially among those who are or will be vaccinated.
The latest survey done in early March shows that 84% have travel plans within the next six months — the highest level of confidence in a year. Nearly a third say they plan to drive — not fly — and 26% are traveling domestically.
A survey completed in December by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Recreation Department for the La Crosse County Convention and Tourism and Bureau showed 55% will travel between 10 and 200 miles. And more than 50% said they will feel comfortable going to restaurants and other local attractions. The top three reasons for travel are outdoor recreation, breweries and wineries and graduation.
That’s a tremendous opportunity for regional tourism — especially with our outdoor resources that were in demand even last year as we practiced social distancing. And that survey was conducted just before the vaccines were released.
All signs point to a strong recovery. Let’s welcome our visitors with open arms and encourage them to stay even longer.
Chris Hardie is CEO of 7 Rivers Alliance.