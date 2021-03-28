Chris Hardie: Welcome visitors with open arms

Along with the jobs and the revenue, the importance of tourism as a key part of economic development comes with its transient nature. Tourists come to our communities, spend money and leave. Usually the expensive infrastructure like sewage treatment plants, streets or other public works that is part of conventional development isn’t needed as much to support tourism.

Many of the same attributes that attract tourists are the same reasons why we live here. We have the ability to easily immerse ourselves in recreational pursuits as part of our day-to-day living. It’s not something we should take for granted.

It’s also a reason why I believe that talent attraction and tourism are joined at the hip. The 7 Rivers Region faces the same challenges as other parts of the country in finding workers. But few parts of the country can claim the natural assets — combined with our quality schools, health care, ease of commute and safe communities.

Many of our region’s tourists come back several times a year to visit. With perhaps a little persuasion and the right job — we can get them here to live and raise their families.