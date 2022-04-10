Chris Hardie: Work ethic helps drive region

The economic output of our region is both astounding and diverse, just like its people. For while we manufacture many things and produce a wide variety, none of this would be possible without the people who make it happen.

Yes, the workers.

Back in 1987 when I was cutting my journalistic teeth as a reporter for the Winona Daily News, I was interviewing a fairly new CEO at Watlow in Winona by the name of Keith Laken. Watlow — which makes temperature and power controllers for industrial use — had plants in other parts of the country and today has 13 facilities around the world.

I remember sharing with Laken — who had a long career with Watlow — that I grew up on a farm and had recently spent a summer during college working at a local factory during the day and working at the newspaper at night. He smiled and said I had the classic midwestern work ethic.

I asked him if that work ethic was real and he assured me it was, saying that the Winona plant was by far the most productive in the company — which he credited to his workforce.

But the world of the small family farms where I grew up has mainly disappeared and we’re now several generations past our immigrant ancestors who carved out a living through hard work and dedication.

Many people get their first work experience as a teenager, but that percentage has dropped as well. The percent of teens between 16 and 19 who were enrolled in school and working hit a high of 31% in 1998 and had fallen to 17.6% in 2020.

Explanations for that drop range from focusing on more academic-building activities to competition from older workers. I’d even suggest that you can blame the ubiquitous nature of smart phones and the endless hours teens spend on those devices.

Whatever the cause, we have fewer teens holding jobs, which means they eventually enter the workforce without that valuable first-job experience. They have different expectations, which can be perceived by their employers as having a lower work ethic.

Is that perception true? In 2017, nearly two-thirds of business executives surveyed by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce said the work ethic of Wisconsin employees had declined over the last 20 years. Sixteen percent said the work ethic had strongly declined and another 49% said it had somewhat declined.

Defining work ethic would vary a great degree from person to person, but our region also has benefitted from a high labor force participation rate. Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa are among the highest ranking states in the rate — which is the percentage of workers 16 and older who are employed or actively looking for work.

Minnesota had a 67.9% labor participation rate in February, Iowa was 66.9% for December and Wisconsin’s rate was 66.4% in December. All rank in the top 10 in the nation.

The LFPR rose steadily from the late 1940s, particularly in the late ’60s and early ’70s with more women entering the labor force. The rate peaked nationally at 67.3% in 2000 and dropped in the 2001 recession, falling further during the 2008 financial crisis.

The 10-year high for the labor force participation rate in Wisconsin was 68.8% in December 2011. The high for the labor force participation rate in Wisconsin was December 1997 when the labor force participation rate hit 74.5%. With the aging workforce and a decline in new labor force entrants, the LFPR will likely never see those high percentages again.

But at least we are moving in the direct direction after the rate dipped during the pandemic.

“We’re glad to see another significant jump in labor force participation during this tight labor market,” said Steve Grove, commissioner of Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. “We believe that the efforts of DEED and our workforce partners across Minnesota are bringing more people off the sidelines and into good jobs now. We remain laser-focused on helping businesses connect with workers, particularly in communities that are often overlooked.”

The workforce shortage is a challenge across all industries. But when it comes to worker productivity and getting the job done, our region has and will continue to lead the way.

