Christ Episcopal Church to host hymn sing
Christ Episcopal Church to host hymn sing

The La Crosse Chamber Chorale will hold its annual Advent hymn sing at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Christ Episcopal Church, 111 Ninth St. N., La Crosse.

This year's hymn sing is titled "Lo, How a Rose." Community members are invited to join their voices with the Chamber Chorale to celebrate the joy and mystery of the Advent season with a range of choral and instrumental music. 

Guest artist Rachel Schwabenbauer will perform on flute, and nonperishable food will be collected for the WAFER Food Pantry. Admission is free and no tickets are needed, though a suggested donation of $5 or more per person is appreciated.

Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so event organizers encourage attendees to arrive early. 

"Lo, How A Rose" is sponsored by the family of Richard W. Schroeder in his memory. 

