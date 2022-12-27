Christmas fire destroys Genoa bar/restaurant

A Christmas morning fire completely destroyed the Big River Inn in the village of Genoa.

At about 7:52 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting heavy smoke coming from a two-story building located at 500 Main St., commonly referred to as the Big River Inn. Firefighting crews and the sheriff’s office were immediately dispatched to the fire scene.

According to a joint press release from Sheriff John Spears and Genoa-Harmony Fire Chief Michael Hanson, the building was comprised of a tavern/restaurant on the ground level and two apartments on the second level, one occupied, and one vacant and under renovation. The lone occupant, a female, age 43, was able to exit the building with no injuries. The bar/restaurant was not open for business at the time of the fire.

About 40 firefighters battled the fire in the extreme cold while successfully protecting two nearby structures within extremely close proximity to the involved structure. At about 11 a.m., the fire was extinguished. For safety reasons, and to further protect the two nearby structures, the structure was taken down to the first-floor level and firefighters remained on scene until about 4 p.m.

Preliminary findings indicate that the fire originated in the second story or attic; however, the fire remains under active investigation by the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department and the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Spears and Hanson said they would like to thank the community for its immediate and overwhelming support of the emergency responders.

Fire departments on scene were Genoa-Harmony, Stoddard-Bergen, De Soto, Wheatland, Viroqua and Ferryville. Also assisting at the scene were the Village of Genoa, Vernon County Highway Department, Xcel Energy and Les Manske & Sons Excavating.

