Christmas tree collection begins at 7 a.m. Jan. 6 in La Crosse and will go through Jan. 10.

Trees should be set on the curb and be free of any ornaments, lights, tinsel and other decor. Live trees should not be placed in your regular trash or recycle bins.

The city does not recycle artificial trees or lights, but those items can be recycled in your regular receptacle or at Harter's Quick Clean-Up on La Crosse's North Side.

