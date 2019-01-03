While it's up to you when to take down your Christmas decorations — some wait until the Eve of the Epiphany — the week that the city of La Crosse does its Christmas tree pick up is also a good guideline.
Recycling crews will collect discarded evergreens from the boulevard Jan. 7-11. La Crosse residents need to remove all lights, tinsel, ornaments and other decorations from their trees before hauling them to the curb.
The trees are taken to the Isle La Plume site and ground into chips, said Brandon Shea, recycling coordinator for the city of La Crosse. Last year, the city collected 2,100 trees.
Normally, the wood chips are used as mulch for landscaping in gardens and on trails. This year, all the wood chips will be burned at the Xcel Energy incinerator as a precaution against an invasive species of insect known as the elongated hemlock scale, Shea said.
The insects feed on hemlock and other conifers, including fir and spruce trees, by sapping nutrients from the undersides of needles. The pests have not been found in Wisconsin forests or Christmas tree fields, but the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection inspectors did find them on trees, wreaths and other evergreen decorations produced in states with scale infestations.
While La Crosse residents are encouraged to put their trees out before 7 a.m. Monday, those who miss the pick-up window can bring their trees to the La Crosse County landfill, where fresh-cut trees can be dropped off for a fee.
The trees are mulched and beneficially reused, said Jackie Davis, operations technician for special waste. That means they don't end up in the landfill, unlike artificial trees, Davis said.
The city of Onalaska will also pick up Christmas trees from Jan. 7-11. Residents should move their trees to the curb no later than 5 a.m. on their regular trash pick up day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.