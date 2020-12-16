Christmas village offers trip down memory lane in La Crosse

For Kathy Markos, family is everything. And that includes building a Christmas village that represents her family history and much of the history of La Crosse.
One of her favorite buildings is painted blue – her father Louie’s favorite color – and has been altered to resemble Markos Jewelers at Seventh and Mississippi streets, which was her dad’s store until he died in 1977.
She originally acquired the building thinking it would be part of a train setting but decided it had to become part of her family village.
Also in the village is her dad’s sister, the late Mary Patros. “I’ve got Aunt Mary in my village as an old-fashioned photographer and she’s taking pictures of my kids,” she said, something Patros did many times in her career as a photographer.
“I’ve got everything that meant something to me.”
For Markos, the original name on the building doesn’t matter because she can paint over it and instantly turn it into family history. And that’s how the Avalon Ballroom came to be part of her village, even though the building doesn’t resemble the actual Avalon of La Crosse history.
“I changed the sign to say Avalon. The dancers go around in a circle and one of the couples features a woman in a red dress.”
That woman, at least in Kathy’s memory, is her mom.
“When I was 10, I remember my mom and dad going out and mom was wearing a long, red dress.”
Support Local Journalism
Bringing out the village each year means remembering the old days. Her brother had a car dealership in Hawaii, now it’s in the village. Her daughter is a teacher and is now teaching in Markos’ Christmas village.
Kathy even has a woman talking on a cell phone.
“That’s me calling my daughter to tell her I’m going to be late because Amtrak is late.”
It’s not just fun for Kathy. The whole family enjoys the setup.
“All the buildings represent my family and their businesses. There are lots of random people,” she said, “but that’s Aunt Mary taking pictures of my grandkids with Santa and my dad is ice fishing with Aunt Mary’s husband, and my son is skiing at Mt. La Crosse.”
Her grandkids love the village and she loves pointing out the important parts of it – the parts that are about family.
“I take the train often to visit my daughter (Kayla Krebs) and grandchildren in the Twin Cities, so there’s the Amtrak station. There’s the Avalon Ballroom where my parents went dancing, Exotic Motorcars which was my brother’s old business, George’s Shoe Repair (My Uncle Ernie George’s shop downtown), Rosie May’s Tea Shop (his wife Rose May), Sitti’s Chocolate Shop (Sitti is grandma in Syrian & my mom loved chocolate), Flowers for you by Catherine (My mom’s business) and Mortgage Options (my old business with my business partner).”
She even has St. Elias Eastern Orthodox Church on Copeland Avenue, the church of her childhood.
Now, when Kathy wants to take a trip down memory lane, she can simply take a walk through the village that holds all her best memories.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.