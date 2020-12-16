Christmas village offers trip down memory lane in La Crosse

That woman, at least in Kathy’s memory, is her mom.

“When I was 10, I remember my mom and dad going out and mom was wearing a long, red dress.”

Bringing out the village each year means remembering the old days. Her brother had a car dealership in Hawaii, now it’s in the village. Her daughter is a teacher and is now teaching in Markos’ Christmas village.

Kathy even has a woman talking on a cell phone.

“That’s me calling my daughter to tell her I’m going to be late because Amtrak is late.”

It’s not just fun for Kathy. The whole family enjoys the setup.

“All the buildings represent my family and their businesses. There are lots of random people,” she said, “but that’s Aunt Mary taking pictures of my grandkids with Santa and my dad is ice fishing with Aunt Mary’s husband, and my son is skiing at Mt. La Crosse.”

Her grandkids love the village and she loves pointing out the important parts of it – the parts that are about family.